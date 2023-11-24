SC Lottery
6-year-old dies after being accidentally shot during hunting incident in Orangeburg County

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported a child died after being accidentally shot during a hunting incident in a Midlands County.

Officials released the following statement regarding the accident:

Investigators said the 6-year-old died after the incident that happened Friday morning near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County border line.

