The Charleston-based research behind the Thanksgiving meal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Research that in part makes the Thanksgiving meal possible is happening right here in Charleston.

At the U.S. Vegetable Laboratory on Highway 17, several projects are always underway to find the best plant varieties from seeds to the table.

It’s the kind of work that requires a lot of patience and passion, something research leader Dr. Shaker Kousik has a lot of.

“This is a great place to work,” Kousik says. “If you’re singing while you’re working, you’re having fun.”

He leads a team that studies a variety of veggies and fruits, some that you might find on your holiday menu like squash, pumpkins, collard greens and sweet potatoes.

Cucumbers and watermelons may be less likely to appear at the Thanksgiving table, but are also the subject of several research projects at the lab too.

Disease, viruses and pests can pose a large problem for growers. That’s where this team of researchers step in.

“It really costs us a lot of money. It costs us a lot of labor. And we end up having to spray a lot of harmful chemicals,” Dr. William Rutter explained.

Rutter’s specialty is sweet potatoes and the nematodes, or microscopic worms that threaten the health of the crops.

So, he studies varieties from all different places to determine which are the most resistant.

“We try to identify the genes responsible for this resistance and move those genes into new varieties,” Rutter says.

The lab has roots dating back to the 1930s, when scientists found what might make Charleston unbearable in the summer is actually ideal for finding the hardiest of plants.

“If we can try and find vegetables that are resisting all these conditions here in Charleston, you pretty much could grow it anywhere else,” Kousik says.

Their work doesn’t come without challenges.

Kousik says that includes possibly coming up empty-handed despite efforts to find a resistant plant or the variety that is resistant, isn’t edible. The scientists also have to work with what Mother Nature brings.

But, Kousik says it’s incredibly rewarding work.

“There [have] been times when growers come to me at big conferences and say ‘hey, thank you for the work you’re doing.’ That really makes me feel happy,” he says.

The lab is always adapting to change and now expanding its work in environmentally controlled pods, which would allow researchers to grow all year round. There are also plans to expand the research team.

