Charleston Police search for missing 76-year-old man

William Johnson was last seen Thursday afternoon at NHC Charleston.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.

William Johnson was last seen Thursday afternoon at NHC Healthcare on Ashley Crossing Lane.

Johnson was wearing black pants, a red shirt and a black U.S. Airborne Brigade jacket when last seen, police said. He was also using a red walker.

Police said William Johnson was wearing this jacket when he was last seen at NHC Healthcare.
Police said William Johnson was wearing this jacket when he was last seen at NHC Healthcare.(Charleston Police Department)

Police said Johnson has dementia and requires medication.

Anyone who sees Johnson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.


