City of Charleston offering 2-hour parking voucher

People parking in the city of Charleston’s parking garages can get two hours for free.
People parking in the city of Charleston's parking garages can get two hours for free.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People parking in the city of Charleston’s parking garages can get two hours for free.

The printable parking voucher can be used at eight city garages between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31, 2023.

The vouchers can only be used one time and are limited to one per vehicle. They must be printed before scanning.

A link to the voucher can be found here.

Instructions on how to use the vouchers can be found on the city’s website.

The eight garages are:

  • Majestic Square (211 King Street)
  • East Bay / Prioleau (25 Prioleau Street)
  • Queen Street (93 Queen Street)
  • Midtown (558 King Street)
  • Visitor Center (63 Mary Street)
  • SC Aquarium (24 Calhoun Street)
  • Concord / Cumberland (1 Cumberland Street)
  • St. Philip Street (34 St. Philip Street)

