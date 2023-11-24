DD2 school partners with local nonprofit for community food giveaway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester District Two school partnered with a local nonprofit this holiday to ensure community members truly had a happy Thanksgiving.

Alston Bailey Elementary and the nonprofit Jean’s Angels hosted a giveaway to provide families with food and other essentials at no cost.

There was a line out the door as community members made their way to Alston Bailey Elementary bright and early to kick off Thanksgiving.

Some community members shared their favorite food, what they’re thankful for, and words of wisdom.

“I’m excited for macaroni because I love macaroni”, Madison Moore said.

“I’m thankful for my mom because she really works hard a lot because she loves her kids”, Roxy Stacey said.

“Be appreciative and if you got time use it wisely…time is short”, Keon Dinkins said.

This is the school’s second time hosting a Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Last year, this giveaway provided more than 200 meals to students’ families as well as community members, and it has grown to serve more than 1,000 this year.

The school also debuted a new partnership with the nonprofit, Jean’s Angels.

Community members were greeted with warm smiles and meals thanks to 20 chefs who prepared the food and volunteers who handed out the dinners and other items.

Tables were set up with essentials and household goods provided by other nonprofits, donations and Walmart.

Families got to take home clothes, toaster ovens, toys and more. In total worth: $120,000.

The giveaway started at 9:30 a.m. and wrapped at noon.

This event is just one way organizers like Katrina Carpenter the founder of Jean’s Angels and Keith Gains an organizer with Together with Helping Hands can give back to the community they know and love.

“I’m not just here because it’s Thanksgiving. We’re here throughout the year supporting them and we’re going to continue to be here”, Carpenter said.

“For me, it’s just about giving. I think we will put on this earth just to give. And I think if we can give, we can show a part of us that a lot of people don’t get a chance to see”, Gains said

School leaders said the school is built on a history of charity and are excited to continue that legacy.

“You’re going to leave with a good feeling with good household items and with a meal”, Assistant Principal Patrick Majors said.

Jean’s Angels has done a total of 15 Community giveaways and has two more coming up next month. To stay updated on those events visit Jean’s Angels.

