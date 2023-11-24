SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.(Family of Avery Davis)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported a child died after being shot during a hunting incident in a Midlands County.

A family member confirmed with WIS News 10 that 6-year-old Avery Davis died following the Friday morning incident that happened near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County border line.

Officials released the following statement regarding the accident:

At this time, details are limited, however, SCDNR personnel said that based on an investigation, the shooting was accidental but did not expand on how it happened. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed Davis’ identity.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Corporal Lucas Watts
Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update
The Charleston Police Department located a 76-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.
Charleston Police locate missing 76-year-old man
How to Watch the UCLA vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24

Latest News

Broadway Back In Da’ Woods Productions will be holding a celebration over the course of four...
Weekend of Gullah holiday festivities coming to Beaufort
Park Ranger say all 47 state parks are free to public on Black Friday.
State parks offer free admission for Black Friday
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say
Former South Carolina governor and current Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will...
Nikki Haley holding Bluffton campaign event
VIDEO: Upcoming holiday events in the Lowcountry