Georgetown Co. deputies search for missing 53-year-old

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing on Thursday.

Milton Williams, 53, had reportedly walked away from the 100 block of Cohen Drive around 5 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley says.

Lesley says he was reportedly wearing a white jumpsuit and a red hat.

Williams is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 190 pounds, according to Lesley.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

