Georgetown Co. deputies search for missing 53-year-old

Milton Williams, 53, was reportedly walking away from the 100 block of Cohen Drive around 5...
Milton Williams, 53, was reportedly walking away from the 100 block of Cohen Drive around 5 p.m. on Thursday, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley says.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing on Thursday.

Milton Williams, 53, had reportedly walked away from the 100 block of Cohen Drive around 5 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley says.

Lesley says he was reportedly wearing a white jumpsuit and a red hat.

Williams is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 190 pounds, according to Lesley.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

