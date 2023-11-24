Georgetown Co. deputies search for missing 53-year-old
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing on Thursday.
Milton Williams, 53, had reportedly walked away from the 100 block of Cohen Drive around 5 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley says.
Lesley says he was reportedly wearing a white jumpsuit and a red hat.
Williams is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 190 pounds, according to Lesley.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
