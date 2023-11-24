‘I was living in my dream, and it was surreal’: 16-year-old Hoggard student continues training to climb Mt. Everest, hopes to break record

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - River Savante is climbing towards her dream of becoming the youngest American female to summit Mt. Everest. She and her family recently moved back to Nepal so she could continue training.

She’s putting her mind and body to the test just about every day. She’s been climbing mountains for years, but just finished one of the two training peaks before she will give Everest a go.

“The Nepali name of the mountain is Imja Tse,” Savante said. “It’s better known as Island Peak.”

That climb took her about 10 hours. It gave her a feel for what the conditions will be like and the gear she will use.

“I got a feel like a little sneak peek of what all of that’s like and I did not come down disappointed. I was very happy and very comfortable,” Savante said.

Her next climb—Mera Peak—will be a little different.

“My next training peak is about 2,000 feet higher, which compared to Everest, I guess, isn’t so much. But when you think 2,000 feet, that’s a pretty big difference. And that one is still technical, because you have to, you have to be attached to the ropes. But it is more focused on the elevation.”

Okay—a big difference—especially once you factor in Mt. Everest that’s about 8,000 feet higher than Mera Peak.

School has also been very different for Savante this year. She’s a junior at Hoggard High School, taking classes online to make her dream come true. She’s also taking some dual-enrollment classes through CFCC.

“Sometimes I have to miss a couple of days of schoolwork. But I always catch up. And I think I’m pretty I’m doing a pretty good job.”

So, for now, she is focused on schoolwork until her final training climb of Mera Peak in March.

And then it’s all eyes on Everest.

“If I have enough money to do it, it would be in the spring of 2024 after Mera Peak. I would come down for about a month and then go back up the same route to Everest base camp and then that’s when it would be . . . about end of April all through May and then I’d get down about the beginning of June,” Savante said.

Hoping to make it to the top.

“Such a crazy, amazing, hard, epic adventure. It’s not over yet. I always remind my mom that,” Savante said.

To put it into perspective, Island Peak took Savante about 10 hours, Mera Peak will take 10 days, and Everest should take about 2 months.

