SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Legendary Upstate coach, dedicated educator passes away

Bob Prevatte
Bob Prevatte(Limestone University)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney community is mourning the loss of a legendary Gaffney High School coach and Cherokee County educator Robert E. “Bob” Prevatte, who died at 98.

According to Limestone University, Prevatte become the head coach at Gaffney High in 1956. Prevatte’s football teams won five AAA state championships and he was named the state’s “Coach of the Year” four times.

While at Gaffney, Prevatte never had a losing record during any of his 14 seasons leading the Indians’ football team, compiling a Gaffney football coaching record of 129-29-11 before retiring in 1969.

Bob Prevatte
Bob Prevatte(Limestone University)

Limestone officials said Prevatte was named a Small College All-American at Wofford and was the first Wofford player to win the Jacob’s Blocking Trophy, given to the best blocker in South Carolina college football. His Wofford team of 1949 went undefeated and earned a trip to the Cigar Bowl in Tampa. Prevatte was inducted into the Wofford College Athletics Hall of Fame in 1980.

In 2019, Limestone University received a generous gift from Prevatte’s former player and founder of the Carolina Panthers Jerry Richardson to dedicate a statue of Prevatte at the Bob Prevatte Athletic Complex on campus.

In a release about the Bob Prevatte statue ceremony, former Limestone President Dr. Darrell Parker described Pravette as not only a legendary coach but also a dedicated educator to many.

MORE NEWS: Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Corporal Lucas Watts
Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update
How to Watch the UCLA vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
The Charleston Police Department located a 76-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.
Charleston Police locate missing 76-year-old man
South Carolina Department of National Resources investigate Orangeburg County hunting incident
SCDNR: Child accidentally shot following hunting incident in Orangeburg County

Latest News

A report by the organization shows 97% of businesses in South Carolina are either self-employed...
Lowcountry shoppers urged to shop local in addition to Black Friday, Cyber Monday
People parking in the city of Charleston’s parking garages can get two hours for free.
City of Charleston offering 2-hour parking voucher
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened on...
Shooting in Burton leaves 2 men injured, deputies investigate
VIDEO: City of Charleston offering 2-hour parking voucher
VIDEO: Lowcountry shoppers urged to shop local in addition to Black Friday, Cyber Monday