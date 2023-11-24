Make the most out of your Black Friday shopping

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many stores in the Lowcountry are celebrating Black Friday with doorbuster sales and one marketing director has some tips for the holiday.

There are over 80 stores in Charleston Tanger Outlets and every single one is participating in a Black Friday sale – according to the marketing director for Charleston Tanger Andrea Gervacio.

Gervacio said the retailers have been working tirelessly preparing for these sales by stocking shelves, opening fresh inventory and making sure everything is full and ready. She said they are expecting this Black Friday to be a busy one.

“I mean, it’s going to be crazy, but crazy in a good way. So, we open at 6 a.m. and by then, even before 6 a.m. we’ve got tons of people already waiting in line to get through some of these stores,” Gervacio said. “We got a lot of really great doorbusters, so busy traffic, parking lots will be full, so definitely plan to get here early. If you’re trying to avoid some of the crowds we recommend coming around dinner time, later in the evening, just so you have a little bit of a quieter shopping time.”

Gervacio said she wants everyone to have a wonderful shopping experience. She said that she has three important tips for shopping at Tanger this Black Friday that can help improve the experience.

“Get here early if you want to beat some of the crowds. Download the Tanger Mobile App. That Tanger Mobile App actually gets you deeper discounts at our stores. So, beyond like the 50% off that you’re seeing in the store, you might get an additional savings with that Tanger Mobile App. So, it’s really important to have that downloaded and then of course wear comfortable shoes,” Gervacio said.

While Black Friday is just one day, Gervacio said many of the sales started early and will continue past the holiday to give the customers optimal shopping opportunities. She said the reason that they have extended Black Friday past just one day is because the sales really benefit the businesses and they see improvements each year.

“I know that when I talk to our retailers every Black Friday, it’s just increasing and increasing every single year. And that’s kind of why we’re seeing those Black Friday sales starting earlier in the week. So this week, our doorbusters have started on Monday and they’re going through the whole entire weekend. So because of the great sales that they’re having on Black Friday, they’re increasing those days, just that people have more opportunity to get in and shop,” Gervacio said.

Gervacio said even though the sales are not just on Black Friday, they are expecting large crowds for the holiday; however, they are well-prepared. She said they are very close with the city of North Charleston and have worked together to implement proper security measures.

“North Charleston Police Department will be here throughout the entire holiday season just to make sure everyone is feeling safe - and are safe - and helping with some of the traffic and giving everyone a really comfortable shopping experience,” she said.

Not only will the police department be there all holiday season, but Gervacio said the outlets always have 24/7 security to ensure their shopper’s safety. Despite the safety concerns, Gervacio said that Black Friday is usually a pleasant experience because everyone is happy after Thanksgiving. She said that is her favorite part of the day.

“Oh my gosh, it’s seeing all of the families it’s actually pretty cute to see a lot of families come dressed in their Christmas sweaters or you have matching outfits, but everyone’s in such a happy mood. They’re full on Turkey. They’re with their families and they’re getting really great deals from our stores,” she said.

Charleston Tanger Outlets will be open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

