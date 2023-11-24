No. 1 South Carolina, Cardoso win 45th straight at home, overwhelm Devilettes 101-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso had 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks as No. 1 South Carolina won its record-tying 45th straight home game, 101-19 over Mississippi Valley State on Friday.

This one was never in doubt as the Gamecocks (5-0) led by double digits just five minutes in, by 40 at the half and held the Devilettes (1-5) to the fewest points allowed in coach Dawn Staley’s 16 seasons.

Te-Hina Paopao, an Oregon transfer, returned from missing a game with an ankle injury and shored up South Carolina’s outside shooting with two early 3-pointers to finish with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Gamecocks finished with seven players in double figures. MiLaysia Fulwiley had a game-high 17 points while Ashlyn Watkins had 14.

South Carolina matched its program best for consecutive home wins, first set between February 2013 and February 2016.

The Devilettes (1-5) lone highlight came early when they took a 2-0 lead on Sh’Diamond McKnight’s bucket less than minute in. Moments later, South Carolina led 20-6 on a pair of Paopoa threes and the 6-foot-7 Cardoso’s dominance down low.

Knight had eight points to lead Mississippi Valley State which scored its fewest points since losing 95-22 at Wyoming in December 2019.

THE BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: The Devilettes have played some of the game’s best teams in the season’s opening weeks, giving up more than 100 points in defeats to No. 7 LSU and No. 10 Utah. There was no chance they could hold up against South Carolina’s defense, which had 14 blocks and held MVSU to zero points in the final quarter.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have had a dominant start this season and dominant homestand, winning their four games at Colonial Life Arena by an average margin of 57 points. Things should get tougher for the team as they play at No. 18 North Carolina and at Duke their next two games.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State returns home to play Lipscomb on Monday night.

South Carolina hits the road to face No. 18 North Carolina on Thursday night.

