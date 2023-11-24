SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in...
Paris Hilton poses at GQ's Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share: a daughter named London.

Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. London was welcomed via surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy. On her podcast earlier this year, Hilton had said that she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said at the time. “I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also via surrogate, in January. The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says Meeting Street is closed following a motorcycle crash on...
Roadway reopens after motorcycle crash in downtown
North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crash.
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Lumberton restaurant
Edward Alvin Borne, from Killeen, Texas, was charged with 29 counts of criminal sexual...
Man charged with 35 child sex crimes in Charleston pleads guilty, gets no prison time
The crash was first reported near Exit 11B just before 5 p.m. Police said the crash involved...
Driver dies after Thursday afternoon crash on I-526

Latest News

People parking in the city of Charleston’s parking garages can get two hours for free.
City of Charleston offering 2-hour parking voucher
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Israeli media say Hamas has released 13 Israeli hostages amidst 4-day cease-fire
The Charleston Police Department located a 76-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.
Charleston Police locate missing 76-year-old man
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?