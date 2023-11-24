Roadway reopens after motorcycle crash in downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Meeting Street has reopened after a motorcycle crash happened on Thursday afternoon.

In an X post at 3:01 p.m., they say Meeting Street was closed between Wentworth Street and Society Street in both directions after a motorcycle crash.

They say that injuries were suffered from the crash.

The roadway reopened just after 5:15 p.m., according to the post.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

