SCDNR: Child accidentally shot following hunting incident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported a child was injured following a hunting incident in a Midlands County.

Investigators said a 6-year-old was injured after being shot during a Friday morning deer hunting incident near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County border line.

At this time, officials said the condition of the child has not been released publicly but investigators believed the shooting to be accidental.

No further information has been shared at this time.

Our officers and investigators are working a hunting accident in Orangeburg County. We will update when more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dWercSusog — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) November 24, 2023

