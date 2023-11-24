SC Lottery
SCDNR: Child accidentally shot following hunting incident in Orangeburg County

South Carolina Department of National Resources investigate Orangeburg County hunting incident
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) reported a child was injured following a hunting incident in a Midlands County.

Investigators said a 6-year-old was injured after being shot during a Friday morning deer hunting incident near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County border line.

At this time, officials said the condition of the child has not been released publicly but investigators believed the shooting to be accidental.

No further information has been shared at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

