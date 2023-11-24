Shooting in Burton leaves 2 men injured, deputies investigate

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men were injured in a shooting that happened on Thursday night in Burton.

The sheriff’s office says they began receiving calls at approximately 7:15 p.m. about gunfire and gunshot victims at Independent Mobile Home Park on Shanklin Road.

They say when deputies arrived, they found two men injured from gunfire. The two men were socializing with others in between two mobile homes when an armed man approached the group and began to fire shots.

A 28-year-old man was taken to a Beaufort hospital while an 18-year-old man was taken to MUSC where he is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. If you want to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

