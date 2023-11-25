SC Lottery
Baby giraffe can’t get the angle quite right to drink water

Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water before giving up altogether. (Source: Oakland Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (Gray News) – A baby giraffe at the Oakland Zoo in California is learning to grow up in the most adorable way.

On Wednesday, the zoo shared a video of baby Kendi attempting to drink water at ground level.

Kendi struggles to position her legs correctly for her mouth to reach the water, and in the end, she gives up altogether.

“We’ve all got to start somewhere!” the zoo wrote alongside the video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “While she wasn’t successful this time, she’s a quick learner.”

Kendi is just over one month old. She was born on Oct. 19 to first-time mom Kijiji.

The zoo said Kendi means “loved one” in Swahili, paying homage to the language spoken in Kenya, where you can find reticulated giraffes in the wild.

Both mom and baby are said to be doing well.

The Oakland Zoo also offers a webcam for fans to watch the giraffes in their habitat.

