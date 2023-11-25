Bucs Fall to Wake Forest; Kelly Records Double-Double

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball fell in its second ACC affair of the 2023-24 campaign as Wake Forest erased a first-half deficit to beat the Bucs 71-56.

SOLID FROM THE FIELD

Charleston Southern saw success from the field in the contest Friday afternoon, shooting 48% in the first half and following it up with a 27% effort in the second stanza, bringing the total game percentage to just under 38%. The Buccaneers were able to get 51 shots in the contest, compared to Wake’s 48, and CSU made 19 of those attempts while Wake Forest reached 21.

THREE IN DOUBLE-FIGURES

Three different Bucs found double figures in the contest, with DJ Patrick leading the way with 13 points. Taje’ Kelly came up big with his second double-double of the season as he finished with 12 points and 11 boards. A’lahn Sumler was the third Buccaneer in double-figures as he finished the contest with 10 points but fouled out with a few minutes remaining.

LEADING AT THE HALF

Charleston Southern went into the midway break with a 32-28 advantage, marking the fourth time the Bucs have taken a lead into halftime. CSU outshot Wake in the half, making two more field goals in the same number of shots. The Bucs were also perfect from the line in the first half while also outscoring Wake 8-3 in points off turnovers. Charleston Southern had five second-chance points in the first half while holding the Demon Deacons scoreless in the category.

DEPTH EARLY ON

Charleston Southern received minutes from nine different players, seven of which contributed at least 12 minutes in the contest. DJ Patrick led the way in that department, standing as one of just three Buccaneers to play at least 30 minutes with 34. RJ Johnson and Taje’ Kelly were the other two Bucs to reach the 30-minute mark.

TIDE TURN

Wake Forest took their first meaningful lead with 12:35 to play in the second half after two Cameron Hildreth free throws. After that stretch, Charleston Southern was outscored 31-17 and Wake Forest was able to turn defense into offense and find a comfortable stretch through the late stages of the second half.

UP NEXT

The Bucs continue the road trip as a trip to the Lowcountry to take on The Citadel for the second time in as many seasons after an 11-season break on the series. The last meeting came down to the wire as the Bulldogs left the Buc Dome with a three-point win. The contest is slated for a 7:00 p.m. tip Monday, November 28.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.