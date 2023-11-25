Clemson defeats University of South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl, live recap

4th quarter

Clemson defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 16-7, winning the Palmetto bowl.

Although both teams had dynamic offenses it was the chess match of the defenses that was the highlight of the game.

The offensive woes continued for the Gamecocks in the last quarter of regulation with South Carolina struggling to get anything going, the suffocating Tigers defense brought the pressure at Rattler when the quarterback having difficulty making any connections.

3rd quarter

Like with most games, South Carolina’s defense started to run out of steam in the second half and this game was no different, South Carolina started to have no answer for a Clemson offense that they stifled during the first two-quarters of the game.

Clemson’s Khalil Barnes continued to be a thorn in the side of the Gamecocks, just being a menace against the Carolina defense.

South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori, came up big for the Gamecocks by intercepting a pass in the endzone preventing another Tigers’ score.

The Tigers’ defense really started to turn up the pressure in the third quarter, with the Gamecocks struggling to get anything going on in the early minutes of the third quarter while Clemson seemed to have finally figured out how to move against the Gamecocks’ defense.

Clemson attempted another successful field goal to bring the lead to double digits, the Tigers led the Gamecocks 16-7 early in the 16.

A pass was completed from Klubik to a receiver for a 39-yard gain, bringing Clemson into South Carolina territory. Clemson received the ball to start off the second half of the game, looking to further extend their lead.

2nd quarter

The Tigers forced a three-and-out and got the ball back to close out the half. Clemson leads the Gamecocks after two quarters 13-7.

Legette made a fantastic kickoff return that was called back due to holding, and the Gamecocks started their series from around the 28-yard line.

The Tigers settled for a successful field goal attempt to extend the lead 13-7.

Clemson’s offense continued to struggle to get going despite having the lead until quarterback Cade Klubnik started to get the gears in motion for the Tigers giving Clemson motion.

The Gamecocks’ defense continued to remain strong, limiting the Tigers’ offense to a three-and-out in the second. However, South Carolina almost had another turnover when the punt returner dropped the ball and immediately jumped on it to make sure the offense still had a chance.

South Carolina started off the second quarter in a way they’ve done all season, by taking a risk. The Gamecocks attempted to convert a 4th down which gained enough yards to start a new set of downs.

1st quarter

Clemson settled for a successful 50-yard field goal attempt to take the lead as the 1st quarter nearly came to a close. Clemson led after one, 10-7.

South Carolina’s defense came out firing on all cylinders, making sure the Tigers could start a true rhythm in the 1st quarter.

After early game struggles, South Carolina got themselves on the board after an 81-yard, 12-play drive, the Gamecocks scored on a reverse play, with South Carolina tying, making the game 7-7.

Injuries continued to plague South Carolina with Knox II being walked off the field after he took a direct helmet hit to his knee, while super senior Dakereon Joyner was playing through a hurt ankle.

South Carolina’s defense responded by stuffing the Clemson offense for a quick three-and-out leading to a Tigers’ punt.

On the Gamecocks’ second possession of the game, Rattler went deep and it ended with an interception.

The Gamecocks started off on the wrong foot, after a quick connection between Rattler and Legette, South Carolina fumbled on their second play of the game, with Clemson scooping and scoring a touchdown. The Gamecocks trailed early on 7-0.

Game Preview

The Clemson University Tigers roar into Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2023 Palmetto Bowl. The two South Carolina universities will have their annual battle against each other, which dates to 1896.

It has been quite the roller coaster ride for the Gamecocks this season, but quarterback Spencer Rattler has the steady hand that has been guiding the ship. The Phoenix, Arizona native has amassed 3,074 yards through the air, 19 touchdowns, and thrown 7 interceptions, for a 68.9 quarterback rating ranking 36th in the NCAA.

It also seems that South Carolina has solved their rushing issues with the emergence of Summerville native, Mario Anderson. the tailback has been a much-needed explosive force South Carolina has leaned upon during the later parts of the season.

The true testament to the pure will of the Soda City team has been the way they have found ways to win despite a lackluster defense.

The Gamecocks defense ranks 8th in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and with an explosive Clemson offense, South Carolina will have their work cut out for them.

You can watch the game starting at 7:30 p.m. on by streaming on ESPN. You can also follow along here for live game updates.

