Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 14)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

5-A : Lower State Finals

White Knoll 21, Summerville 14 - The Green Wave have their season ended at 13-1

2-A : Lower State Finals

Oceanside Collegiate 42, Hampton County 21 - The Landsharks improve to 11-2 on the season and advance to the 2-A state championship game for the 2nd year in a row. They’ll face Gray Collegiate on Thursday night at Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg.

