Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 14)
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
5-A : Lower State Finals
White Knoll 21, Summerville 14 - The Green Wave have their season ended at 13-1
2-A : Lower State Finals
Oceanside Collegiate 42, Hampton County 21 - The Landsharks improve to 11-2 on the season and advance to the 2-A state championship game for the 2nd year in a row. They’ll face Gray Collegiate on Thursday night at Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg.
