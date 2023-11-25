Lowcountry shoppers urged to shop local in addition to Black Friday, Cyber Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce says now is the time to give back to local businesses in addition to a budget already supporting Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals.

The nonprofit, created back in 2000 to advocate for small business owners says buying close to home in this transitional holiday shopping period is a deal on its own, and a way to support a thriving, vibrant local economy.

“Small businesses are a vibrant part of the community, but it takes local citizenry to support them with their dollars,” SC Small Business Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Knapp says.

A report by the organization shows that 97% of businesses in South Carolina are either self-employed or have less than 20 total employees.

This makes the Palmetto State a qualified “Small Business State.”

The group also says supporting local businesses means 68% of each U-S dollar spent can stay within a local economy and fuel it while shopping a “big box” or corporation store leaves it closer to 43%.

Small business owners near downtown Summerville say it would not be possible without the community’s investment.

“We get such a support from local people here. They shop and communicate with us and visit. We’re so blessed,” Everything Chic Shop Owner Myra Crutchfield says. “Small businesses put all their money back into the community. When you support a small business you support your friends, neighbors.”

Others say it creates a sense of closeness in the community and a unique flair to the area you cannot find anywhere else.

“The small business is really the hub, I think,” Maggie Rose Shop Owner Debbie Maccario says. “The big box stores can do a lot. But you can never, never ever get away from that personal relationship with people. One on one.”

“Charleston’s overpopulating. Supporting small businesses feels like family supporting family,” North Charleston Nutrition Businessowner Gabrielle Milo says.

Many businesses in the area participate in special shop local dates, like Small Business Saturday, which falls right between two of the biggest marketed deal dates of the year.

“Small Business Saturday is wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s important for all of us to be cognizant of shopping, intentionally shopping on Saturday at a locally owned business. All of your money does not need to go out of state.”

Business owners say they do not want to discourage shopping those deals, but they are asking for shoppers who can spare some of their budgets to fuel local economies, especially during the holiday shopping season.

“You’ve got to make sure you have a budget that’s going to be spent locally,” Knapp says. “Don’t spend all your money at a big box store, don’t spend all your money online. Go out, shop your local businesses.”

