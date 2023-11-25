SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stingrays fall to Swamp Rabbits, 4-3

The Stingrays had their 2 game win streak snapped with a 4-3 loss to Greenville
The Stingrays had their 2 game win streak snapped with a 4-3 loss to Greenville(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. – The South Carolina Stingrays (6-6-2-0) dropped a 4-3 decision to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-2-0-0) on Friday night. Mitchell Gibson stopped 28 of 32 shots in the loss.

Greenville doubled South Carolina’s shot total in the opening period, but Gibson kept the Stingrays in the game with 14 first-period saves.

South Carolina pulled in front 6:15 into the second period when Austin Magera tallied his fifth goal of the season. Michael Kim fired a shot from the top of the left circle that was kicked out by Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham, but Magera knocked in the rebound to put the Stingrays up 1-0.

Greenville responded 24 seconds later when LA Grissom one-timed a feed from Nick Prkusic past Gibson. Prkusic put the Swamp Rabbits ahead less than three minutes later. Kevin O’Neil turned the puck over to Greenville’s JD Greenway, who fired a shot off Gibson’s right pad. Prkusic pounced on the rebound and tapped it into the open net before Gibson had time to react.

South Carolina came out strong to start the third period, but a holding penalty on O’Neil stalled their momentum. It was Greenville’s fourth power play of the game. Just as the penalty expired, Greenville’s Brannon McManus fired a wrist shot over Gibson’s glove to make it 3-1.

Grissom made it 4-1 with a wrist shot through traffic from the left point that Gibson never saw.

Josh Wilkins cut the deficit to two when he knocked in his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Ian Mackey fired a diving shot on goal, and Wilkins banged home the rebound. Mackey picked up his first point of the 2023-24 season with an assist on the goal.

Tyson Empey put the Stingrays within one with 38 seconds to go. He redirected a Kevin O’Neil feed into the top right corner for his sixth goal of the season.

The late push was not enough, and Greenville hung on to win by one goal. The Stingrays are back in action on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Trois Rivieres Lions. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Corporal Lucas Watts
Family of SC deputy shot in line of duty gives Thanksgiving update
How to Watch the UCLA vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
The Charleston Police Department located a 76-year-old man last seen Thursday afternoon.
Charleston Police locate missing 76-year-old man
South Carolina Department of National Resources investigate Orangeburg County hunting incident
SCDNR: Child accidentally shot following hunting incident in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Bryce Young threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns in a 27-13...
Young, Levis finally face off as NFL rookies after never playing each other in SEC
Hall scores career-high 29 as Clemson beats Alcorn State 90-69
File image
Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 14)
VIDEO: Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 14) Part 1