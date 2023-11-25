SC Lottery
Tracking our next rain chance later this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure has moved in behind yesterday’s system which means we are not expecting any rain today. Cloud cover will increase today and it will be cooler. An area of low pressure will pass by to our south late Sunday into Monday. It will be cool on Sunday with more clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s. A few showers are possible late Sunday evening into Monday morning, most of the rain will be to our south. We dry out on Monday with temepratures in the low to mid 60s. Cooler air will make a return on Tuesday with more sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Chilly air moves in by the middle of the week with low temperatures approaching freezing inland for Wednesday and Thursday morning.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 61. Low 45.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Evening/Overnight Showers Possible. High 62. Low 49.

MONDAY: Decreasing Clouds. AM Showers Possible. High 65. Low 42.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58, Low 38.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60, Low 39.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 62, Low 42.

