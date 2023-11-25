SC Lottery
Weekend of Gullah holiday festivities coming to Beaufort

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Broadway Back In Da’ Woods Productions will be holding a celebration over the course of four days to honor and display Gullah culture in the Lowcountry for the holidays.

The Sea Island Gullah Christmas Celebration starts Thursday and lasts through Sunday.

Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, special guest Amadu Massally will be at the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Center for the Arts to present the “Wuh Mek Oonah Gullah Geechee” lecture as a part of the Gullah Geechee-Sierra Leone Cultural Connection Symposium. Attendees will learn about the Gullah Geechee people and their Sierra Leonean roots and explore how those roots impact present-day South Carolina culture. This event will have a Gullah Christmas Market.

Starting at 10 a.m. there will be Gullah Heritage tours throughout the day, ending by 7 p.m.

A full-stage musical titled, “Gullah Kinfolk Christmas Wish...Freedom:  A Sea Island Holiday Celebration” will also be performed at USCB’s Center for the Arts. Performers with The Gullah Kinfolk Traveling Theater will take the stage at 7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday at 805 Carteret St.

The musical is set in Beaufort during the last Christmas before the Civil War, mere days after South Carolina’s historic Dec. 20, 1860 secession from the union. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online or at the door. General admission will be $50 and tickets for children ages 7 to 17 are $15.

Friday night’s performance will be accompanied by another Gullah Christmas Market.

The Gullah Taste of Christmas event at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort will have games for children, food vendors, live entertainment and more.

That event will go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s festivities will also include a Rice Cook-off with a $2000 first prize. The deadline for entry is Monday at 5 p.m. and there is a $50 entry fee. Those who wish to enter can do so through their entry form. The event will double as a fundraiser for The Gullah Traveling Theater, Inc., a nonprofit organization.

At 6 p.m., there will be a boat parade the group will be participating in.

Sunday at 3 p.m., the group will take part in Beaufort’s annual Christmas Parade.

More information on this celebration can be found on The Gullah Kinfolk Traveling Theater’s website.

