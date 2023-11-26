SC Lottery
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a Pawleys Island restaurant.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a Pawleys Island restaurant.

Deputies say they targeted Pawleys Island Tavern after receiving complaints from the community about underage alcohol consumption on Nov. 24.

“The focus was to identify and charge those persons who would deliberately — or through negligence — provide alcoholic beverages to our teens,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on social media.

The sheriff’s office says one person, whose name has not been released, has been charged with providing alcohol to minors, and four minors are facing possession of alcohol charges.

They say charges are pending against Pawleys Island Tavern.

