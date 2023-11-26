SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas, Biden says

President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.
President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 4-year-old American dual-citizen who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, is now free.

President Joe Biden said in a press conference on Sunday that Abigail Edan is in the hands of Red Cross officials.

Edan’s transfer is the first successful release of an American hostage since the start of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

She was part of a group of 17 hostages being released on Sunday, according to both Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces.

The IDF says hostages include both Israelis and foreigners.

Twenty-four hostages, including 13 Israeli civilians and 11 foreign nationals were freed on Friday. That was followed by 17 more, 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, on Saturday as part of the brokered deal between Hamas and Israel.

Edan’s parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former Georgia and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett holds a trophy as he is...
How to Watch the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients
Officials with the Berkeley County Government have announced that nightly lane closures will...
New lane closures to begin for U.S. 176 widening project
The United States Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday.
Sunday morning earthquake confirmed in South Carolina