FIRST ALERT: Left lane on I-26 eastbound closes after vehicle crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 eastbound has caused a lane closure on Sunday night.

The crash happened on I-26 eastbound, 2 miles east of exit 187-South Carolina 27-Ridgeville, SCDOT says. The crash caused the left lane to close.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

