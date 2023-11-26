First responders seek toy donations in final weeks of holiday campaign

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - There are less than three weeks left in the City of Goose Creek Fire Department’s inaugural Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign.

The fire department is asking residents to bring new and unwrapped toys located at all city fire stations. Their campaign kicked off Nov. 13, serving children up to 17 years of age throughout the tri-county area. The donation period ends Dec. 15, at which point all donations will be dropped off to the Marine Corps Reserve.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a recognized nonprofit public charity, was created under the United States Marine Corps in 1991, evolved from the original Toys for Tots program that began in 1947 under Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks, when his wife, Diane, requested that he deliver a few handcrafted dolls to an agency that supports children in need.

In attempting to fill the request, he found there was no such organization. Mrs. Hendricks told him to start one.

In that first year, Major Hendricks and the Marines in his reserve unit collected and distributed 5,000 toys.

Now, the foundation says its mission is “to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas,” in order to “play an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources – our children.” They do this through annual collection and distribution campaigns nationwide.

Residents who wish to participate in the City of Goose Creek Fire Department’s very first campaign can bring those new and unwrapped toys to any of the three drop-off locations:

Button Hall Station - 201 Button Hall Avenue

Crowfield Station - 950 Crowfield Boulevard

Mount Holly Station - 535 Old Mount Holly Road

Toy weapons will not be accepted.

Residents will be allowed to drop off those toys between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day until the end of the campaign.

