Former Pres. Trump attends Palmetto Bowl ahead of 2024 statewide primaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The former president and current front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination Donald Trump visited South Carolina’s capital city of Columbia on Saturday alongside a crowd of more than 80,000.

The campaign move falls just 91 days before South Carolina voters will take part in one of the first Republican primaries of the 2024 election year.

“We thought it was just going to be big and a lot of people would come and support. We’re here to support him and the University of South Carolina,” University of South Carolina Gamecocks fan Mary says.

The presidential candidate currently sits as a likely frontrunner compared to predicted numbers from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Governor Nikki Haley.

Haley, a Clemson alma mater, held a separate campaign event in Bluffton Saturday afternoon.

Live 5 reached out to Haley’s campaign team for a statement but did not hear back.

Trump was joined by current Gov. Henry McMaster for a wave to the crowd and a walk across the field before departing the stadium.

Safety officials and fans say they anticipated crowds and made the necessary changes.

“From what I can see, it’s a busy game day anytime there’s a home game here. But we do have a lot of extra people here, I believe, tailgating today,” South Carolina Department of Public Safety Lance Corporal William Bennett.

“I made time out of my day to come down here for Trump. I mean I love my family and all but I was like, Trump is going to be here,” Gamecocks fan Eric says.

“I just think too much traffic,” Gamecocks fan Olivia says. “We should keep football out of politics.”

Trump’s campaign team released the following statement on Saturday, claiming to have the most endorsements of any candidate running for president:

Today, President Donald J. Trump expanded his South Carolina Leadership Team to over 80 current and former Republican officials endorsing his campaign, including some who previously supported Senator Tim Scott. President Trump has the most endorsements of any candidate running for President, including more South Carolina legislators than all opposing candidates combined. Today’s announcement is in addition to the more than 250 grassroots leaders who endorsed President Trump in South Carolina in June.

South Carolina Democratic Party spokesperson Alyssa Bradley released the following statement on the campaign move:

This Palmetto Bowl photo op reeks of desperation — for a candidate who keeps proclaiming the primary over, Donald Trump keeps campaigning like he might have something to lose. Here’s to hoping no one on the field fumbles as badly as Donald Trump is fumbling his campaign here in South Carolina.

Earlier in the day, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety asked the community to stay alert and enjoy the big game safely.

