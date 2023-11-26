SC Lottery
McCloud throws career-high 5 TD passes, No. 24 James Madison beats Coastal Carolina 56-14

James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs for a touchdown against Coastal Carolina...
James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) runs for a touchdown against Coastal Carolina cornerback Courtney Eubanks during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Jordan McCloud threw a career-high five touchdown passes - three to Elijah Sarratt - and No. 24 James Madison rebounded from its only loss to rout Coastal Carolina 56-14 on Saturday.

Transitioning from FCS to the bowl subdivision, the Dukes (11-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) were turned down twice by the NCAA in a bid for a waiver that would make them eligible for the league title game next week as East Division champions - and potentially a New Year’s Six bowl invite as the top Group of Five team.

But James Madison lost in overtime, 26-23, at home to Appalachian State a week ago. The school said in a statement earlier this week that loss “changed the landscape in terms of the nature and timing of our legal options, including the diminished viability of a lawsuit against the NCAA.”

McCloud’s final three TD passes came in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. The sixth-year player surpassed his old touchdown mark, which he tied three times previously this season. He was 26 of 35 for 324 yards and also ran for a score. Sarratt had six catches for 107 yards.

McCloud and the Dukes dismissed the off-the-field issues in pounding the Chanticleers (7-5, 5-3).

McCloud started the scoring with a 1-yard TD run, then connected with Reggie Brown for a 29-yard score. A pair of short rushing touchdowns by Sarratt and Ty Lawton, the latter just 38 seconds before halftime had the Dukes rolling with a 28-0 lead.

Coastal Carolina would have advanced to the league championship game with a win. Instead, the Chants stumbled badly in the regular-season finale and managed just 74 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

James Madison: It was a strong response from the Dukes, who saw their undefeated run come to end a week ago at home against Appalachian State. James Madison is expected to get a bowl game because it tops the list of programs who will play in the postseason if there aren’t enough six-win teams to fill the postseason slots.

Coastal Carolina: Chants fans got a stir when it was announced injured quarterback Grayson McCall would start and warmed up pre-game. But McCall, the three-time Sun Belt player of the year, didn’t get into the contest. He’s missed the past five games with a head injury.

UP NEXT

James Madison: Likely headed for its first bowl game.

Coastal Carolina: Awaits bowl destination.

