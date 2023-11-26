SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New lane closures to begin for U.S. 176 widening project

Officials with the Berkeley County Government have announced that nightly lane closures will...
Officials with the Berkeley County Government have announced that nightly lane closures will begin Sunday night on Highway 176.(Source: Live 5)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Government have announced that nightly lane closures will begin Sunday night on Highway 176.

Closures, along with flagging operations, will be implemented on the section of the highway between Cane Bay Boulevard and Domingo Drive from Sunday to Thursday for the next two weeks between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. as construction crews work overnight to pave it.

These closures are expected to end by Dec. 7.

The work is a part of the “U.S. 176 Phase 1 Widening Project,” which will take the road between Sheep Island Road and US-17A from two to four lanes.

Residents have recently shared concerns about the project and what it may mean for an already accident-prone intersection to become even wider.

Drivers should anticipate one-lane traffic during these closures and are asked to adhere to all construction signs and message boards in the area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Former Georgia and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett holds a trophy as he is...
How to Watch the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says

Latest News

There are less than three weeks left in the City of Goose Creek Fire Department’s inaugural...
First responders seek toy donations in final weeks of holiday campaign
There are less than three weeks left in the City of Goose Creek Fire Department’s inaugural...
VIDEO: First responders seek toy donations in final weeks of holiday campaign
VIDEO: Upcoming holiday events in the Lowcountry
A report by the organization shows 97% of businesses in South Carolina are either self-employed...
Lowcountry shoppers urged to shop local in addition to Black Friday, Cyber Monday