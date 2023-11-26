New lane closures to begin for U.S. 176 widening project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Government have announced that nightly lane closures will begin Sunday night on Highway 176.

Closures, along with flagging operations, will be implemented on the section of the highway between Cane Bay Boulevard and Domingo Drive from Sunday to Thursday for the next two weeks between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. as construction crews work overnight to pave it.

These closures are expected to end by Dec. 7.

The work is a part of the “U.S. 176 Phase 1 Widening Project,” which will take the road between Sheep Island Road and US-17A from two to four lanes.

Residents have recently shared concerns about the project and what it may mean for an already accident-prone intersection to become even wider.

Drivers should anticipate one-lane traffic during these closures and are asked to adhere to all construction signs and message boards in the area.

