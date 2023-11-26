Overnight roadwork to cause lane closures on Highway 17

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers can expect traffic to be impacted on Highway 17 due to roadwork that’s beginning on Monday night.

The roadwork will involve lane closures on Highway 17 at Mathis Ferry Road and Venning Road, Truluck Construction Project Manager Lauren Bordeaux says.

Bordeaux says the work will begin on Monday at 11 p.m. and will be completed by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.