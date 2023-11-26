Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead in N. Charleston
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.
Officers responded to the 7600 block of Hunters Ridge Lane for a reported shooting just before 4 p.m., police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.
When officers arrived, they learned there was a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home, according to Jacobs.
He says no arrests have been made.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.
