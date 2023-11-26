Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Hunters Ridge Lane for a reported shooting just before 4 p.m., police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

When officers arrived, they learned there was a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home, according to Jacobs.

He says no arrests have been made.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.