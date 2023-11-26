Sunday morning earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday.

USGS reports a magnitude 2.1 #earthquake occurred approximately 5 miles NNW of Jenkinsville, South Carolina, at 2:21 this morning (11-26-2023). Info: #SCTweets https://t.co/E0ClHTrt77 pic.twitter.com/TLTFFBtKZS — SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) November 26, 2023

According to officials, the earthquake was detected at around 2:21 a.m. 5 miles northwest of Jenkinsville.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake was 1.5 kilometers wide and 4.0 km kilometers long.

