Sunday morning earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

The United States Geological Survey confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday.

According to officials, the earthquake was detected at around 2:21 a.m. 5 miles northwest of Jenkinsville.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake was 1.5 kilometers wide and 4.0 km kilometers long.

