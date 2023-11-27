SC Lottery
1 person arrested in connection to deadly shooting in N. Charleston

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a person is facing charges in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.

Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with murder, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Hunters Ridge Lane for a reported shooting just before 4 p.m., Jacobs says.

When officers arrived, they learned there was a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home, according to Jacobs.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

