22-year-old man identified as victim of N. Charleston shooting, suspect arrested
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a North Charleston shooting.
Kahjuan Green, 22, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon, Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said.
Officers responded to the 7600 block of Hunters Ridge Lane for a reported shooting just before 4 p.m., police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs said.
When officers arrived, they learned there was a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home, he said.
Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with murder, Jacobs said.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.