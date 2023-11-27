22-year-old man identified as victim of N. Charleston shooting, suspect arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a North Charleston shooting.

Kahjuan Green, 22, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon, Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Hunters Ridge Lane for a reported shooting just before 4 p.m., police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs said.

When officers arrived, they learned there was a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home, he said.

Donnie Fuller Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with murder, Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

