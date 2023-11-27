46th Annual Toy Run hosted by Lowcountry ABATE chapters, Salvation Army

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry Motorcycle Rights organization ABATE and the Salvation Army gathered on Saturday for the 46th annual Toy Run.

Motorcyclists from across the Lowcountry gathered with the nonprofit to kick off one of the first holiday give-back traditions of the season.

“We’re continuing to carry the torch others have before us. Hopefully there will be others after us who can do the same,” Lowcountry ABATE Area Coordinator Felix Nicolini says.

The run, put together by several chapters of ABATE and the Salvation Army, works every year to collect donations for families and children in need.

“The money we raise at Christmas will help with Christmas programs and also programs throughout the year. Utility assistance, rent assistance, we have food, and help for the unhoused,” Salvation Army Captain Mike Michels says.

Bikers met at Geno’s Place in Goose Creek before taking the 17-mile drive down to Moncks Corner in a police-escorted parade.

When they got to Swamp Fox Lanes, they were greeted with a stage playing music, raffles and collecting toys.

Even with some rain and chilly weather, the group raised thousands of dollars in toy and monetary donations.

“We had a decent turnout. Close to 100 motorcycles or so, haven’t heard the final numbers yet. We raised enough money for the Salvation Army and toys,” Nicolini says.

The Salvation Army says the holidays are the busiest for assistance programs and it is these events that fuel current and future opportunities for families in need.

“This year, we’ll probably take care of over 1500 kids and over 800 families will receive help from us, this is just from the Angel Tree program. We did over 15000 meals last year to unhoused,” Michels says.

This is just one of many charity events organized by ABATE year-round to give back to the community.

“We participate and do a lot of work in the community people just don’t realize,” ABATE Moncks Corner Chapter Coordinator Dickie Wiggins says.

Both groups say it is always a joy to see the turnout for these events, and they hope it means more will come back in the future.

“We know we will be able to help every child because they’re so generous. We just want everyone to know we’re out there,” Michels says.

“We don’t keep one dime of what we get from this event, and it’s fantastic to support local families who need help during Christmas,” Wiggins says.

