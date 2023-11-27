SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

500 pounds of dog food stolen from shelter

500 pounds of dog food was stolen from a shelter in Pennsylvania. (Credit: WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANSVILLE, Pa. (WFMZ) - An animal shelter says they had 500 pounds of dog food stolen from them.

“I can only hope they needed it more than we did because it’s a rough time for people right now,” said Liz Jones, who works at Cherished Friends in Germansville, Pennsylvania.

She said the food helps feed more than a dozen senior animals, some in permanent foster homes.

Jones said the food was stolen within 24 hours of the donation being made.

“Sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday, someone who must’ve needed it more than us came and helped themselves,” she said.

Jones said the food was not all being stored here and that the facility receives fairly frequent donations of food, which usually lasts until the next one comes along.

“It’s got to be someone who knows a little bit something,” she said.

In the meantime, another facility has brought over some food to help.

“We just continue along, and there’s people who step up and help and donate,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in N. Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 eastbound has caused a...
I-26 eastbound traffic back to normal after vehicle crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck...
Pedestrian fatally struck in Sunday night Dorchester Co. crash

Latest News

Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Dameon Lamar Thompson, 30, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime...
Victim identified in deadly Charleston Co. shooting, suspect charged
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash early on Thanksgiving morning...
Coroner IDs victim of crash on Thanksgiving morning on Johns Island
North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday night auto-pedestrian crash.
Woman, 73, dies after being struck by vehicle in N. Charleston crash