Berkeley Co. deputies make arrest in 2018 missing person cold case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a missing person cold case from 2018.

Brandon Romaine Smith, 33, of Summerville, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Smith’s charges stem from February 2018 when 20-year-old Tyreek Jawaun Pettigrew, of Moncks Corner, went missing.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Nov. 20. The driver, later identified as Smith, didn’t stop and left the vehicle. He led deputies on a short manhunt before he was tracked down with the help of K-9s, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced Monday.

“As time goes on, we continue to follow up on leads and reevaluate evidence. We never stop investigating cold cases.” Lewis said. “The family has trusted us since day one and we are glad to begin to start the process of justice for the family. We are thankful to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office for their assistance on this case.”

The sheriff’s office said Smith had outstanding warrants for failure to stop for blue lights and sirens and third-degree domestic violence. They said he will receive an additional charge of failure to stop for blue lights and sirens for the pursuit from Monday.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information regarding the missing persons case is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.

