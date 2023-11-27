Charleston Co. Schools pushes back Montessori school opening for a second time

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says the opening of the Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori school’s new building has been pushed back a second time.

The school was originally supposed to open in August of this year until families were notified in July it would open after Thanksgiving break. The district says the original delay was because of construction delays with weather, referencing the amount of rain over the summer and from Hurricane Ian last fall.

Since August, all the students and staff have been temporarily placed in the former Morningside Middle School. They will now remain there until after winter break.

The district’s director of communications, Andy Pruitt, forwarded Live 5 the original notification of the second delay that was originally sent out on Oct. 17:

This is the district’s Office of Communications calling to provide you with an update on the move to your new school on Spruill Avenue. The move will now occur over the Christmas holiday break. This decision was made after re-engaging with our teachers who overwhelmingly believe that the move will be much easier over the extended holiday break than the one week at Thanksgiving break. With this change, teachers will have more flexibility in packing up the current classrooms and setting up their new classrooms, which will assist in ensuring no learning loss for our students. We will continue to maintain the operational readiness of the current Morningside until the move is complete. I appreciate your support and we continue to remain excited for the upcoming grand opening of our new school!

Pruitt adds that any teachers and staff who worked on moving their belongings to the new building over the holidays will be compensated.

He says all other updates regarding the project can be found on their Capital Programs website where they update it monthly.

