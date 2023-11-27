Charleston to reframe waterfront planning on peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they are reframing the way they think about water on the peninsula.

They’re in the process of creating a new land use district that will guide any future redevelopment along the peninsula’s waterfront.

“How can we improve our relationship with that waterfront, have more access to the waterfront, and make sure that it’s a benefit and not just a risk,” Chloe Stuber, the city’s Senior Planner, said.

The peninsula is already broken into 10 future land use districts ranging from ‘industrial,’ to ‘natural/wetland.’

The decision to create the new land use district, titled ‘waterfront development,’ came from community demands that the city needed a new district for the Union Pier site, Stuber said.

“The other land use districts don’t quite fit that site,” Stuber said, “There are other places on the waterfront where that’s probably true too, and that’s because it’s on the waterfront, and that’s what sets it apart.”

The new land use district will prioritize the community’s access to the waterfront, and address things like use, building types, density, affordability, open space, transportation, and stormwater management.

Resilience should be top of mind when building on the waterfront, Robby Maynor, the Director of the Coastal Conservation League’s Communities and Transportation Program, said.

It’s important to build in a way that doesn’t put new homeowners at risk of flooding while maintaining the community’s access to the waterfront, he said.

“Charleston is a city that’s defined by its relationship with the water, and so we really need to lean into that relationship and think about ways to embrace the natural resources there that help prevent flooding and other risks from storms, but also allow recreation and interaction with the water,” Maynor said.

The new waterfront district will apply to certain properties on the peninsula waterfront, but the exact properties have not been decided. Right now, the city is looking for community input on what the new district should entail.

They’re hosting two open houses at the ILA Hall on Morrison Drive. One on Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the other on Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Stuber says they want to learn about Charlestonians’ current relationship with the waterfront, and what they’d like it to look like in the future.

“We already know that waterfront access is a priority, but what does that mean? What type of access? When people say, ‘I want access to the waterfront,’ what does that mean, and what are the different ways?” Stuber said.

By early spring next year, she said they hope to have a draft of the new district and have outlined areas where it might apply.

