Coldest air of Fall arrives by midweek!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore this morning taking yesterday’s rain and clouds offshore leaving a sunny and cool start to the new work and school week.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58.
THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 62.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 69.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 70.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 70.
