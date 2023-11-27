SC Lottery
Coldest air of Fall arrives by midweek!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore this morning taking yesterday’s rain and clouds offshore leaving a sunny and cool start to the new work and school week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 69.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 70.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 70.

