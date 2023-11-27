Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck in Dorchester Co. crash

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck Sunday night.

Keyshawn Q. Griffin, 21, of Saint George, died from injuries sustained in a crash, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.

The crash happened at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Highway 78 near East St. George Street, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 78 when it hit the pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Brouthers said an autopsy will take place at the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday.

The crash remained under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

