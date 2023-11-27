SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim of crash on Thanksgiving morning on Johns Island

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash early on Thanksgiving morning that left a 36-year-old man dead.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash early on Thanksgiving morning that left a 36-year-old man dead.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man died early Thanksgiving morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Charleston County Coroner says.

Bruce McCougan, 36, died in the crash at the intersection of Main Road and Chisolm Road, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Investigators say McCougan died at approximately 2:24 a.m. at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

