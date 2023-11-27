Events honoring Rosalynn Carter to begin Monday

PLAINS, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - A week after her death, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter and an accomplished humanitarian, will be laid to rest.

A series of ceremonies and tributes stretching across Georgia will honor Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19 at age 96.

The tributes begin Monday when a family motorcade will go to the Phoebe Summer Medical Center in Americus to transfer Carter’s body to a hearse. At 11 a.m., the motorcade will arrive at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University for the wreath-laying ceremony.

The motorcade will then travel to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where Rosalynn will lie in repose. The repose service will take place in the lobby at 3:30 p.m., and the public is invited to pay their respects from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rosalynn’s remains will leave the Carter Presidential Center in a ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The motorcade will then go to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University, where an invite-only tribute service will be held.

The funeral procession will return to Plains, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter’s hometown on Wednesday. At 11 a.m., a service for family and friends is scheduled at Maranatha Baptist Church, where the Carters attended and taught for decades. Then at 12:30 p.m., Rosalynn’s casket will leave for a private burial at the Carters’ family home.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, longtime friends of the Carters, lead the dignitaries expected to attend the Atlanta service. Motorcade routes will be open throughout the schedule.

It is not known whether the former president, who is 99 and in his 10th month of hospice care, will take part in the events. Those close to his immediate family have said he will make every effort as he grieves his partner of more than 77 years.

Her death came only days after The Carter Center in Atlanta announced she had entered hospice care.

The schedule, a product of detailed planning that involved the former first couple, reflects the range of Rosalynn Carter’s interests and impact. That includes her advocacy for better mental health treatment and the elevation of caregiving, her role as Jimmy Carter’s closest adviser and her status as matriarch of Plains and Maranatha Baptist Church, where she and the former president served in various roles after leaving the White House in 1981.

Some well-wishers began honoring Rosalynn Carter soon after her death, including an uptick in visitors to the Presidential Center campus.

“Mental health is more openly talked about” because of Rosalynn Carter’s work to reduce the stigma attached to the conditions, Brendan Green, a high school guidance counselor who came from Chicago, said.

“She was a pioneer in that field,” Green said. “What a great legacy.”

