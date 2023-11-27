SC Lottery
Ex-Charleston Co. deputy accused of knocking man unconscious during chase

A Charleston County deputy has been fired after documents from the sheriff’s office say he was involved in an assault after a car chase.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a former Charleston County deputy in connection with an October pursuit.

James Henry Carter III, 39, is charged with misconduct and third-degree assault and battery, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 21, in which Carter participated in a vehicle and foot chase, affidavits state. Documents allege Carter struck the victim multiple times in the facial area while taking him into custody.

Carter was pursuing the victim for failure to stop for blue lights, court documents state.

During the chase, the victim tripped and fell to the ground. As Carter approached him, the victim was in a kneeling position facing Carter with both hands down by his side, the documents state.

Investigators say Carter struck the victim knocking him unconscious momentarily, then placed his hands around the victim’s neck and moved the victim’s body to the ground.

After handcuffing the victim, while walking to the patrol vehicle, Carter is accused of asking, “Enjoy that little nap?” in an apparent acknowledgement that the victim lost consciousness while being struck, the documents state.

The victim told a SLED agent during an interview conducted last Tuesday that he lost consciousness as he was being struck by Carter, the documents state.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed last week Carter had been fired after the incident.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano called the termination an easy decision.

“James H. Carter III was fired due to multiple policy violations. After reviewing his body-worn camera footage from an incident on Oct. 21, it was an easy decision to terminate his employment at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office effective immediately,” Graziano said in a statement. “We began an internal investigation into his conduct and into his supervisor [Sgt. Tim Carroll.] We also reached out to SLED, asking them to investigate Carter’s conduct on Oct. 21.”

Carroll has been placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

Carter was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, Wunderlich said. As of Monday afternoon, a booking photo of him was not available on the jail’s website.

