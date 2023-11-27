Foster families take home nearly half of Berkeley Animal Center’s dogs, cats

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center says foster families took in about half of the 100 dogs and cats it hoped to place for the Thanksgiving holiday.

While their hope was to completely empty out the shelter for the holiday, they still had what they consider to be a decent turnout. They were able to foster out 50 dogs and cats for the holiday week. Hoffman said that some people have told them they plan to adopt their foster, but she does not know exactly how many will be adopted. Those who were just fostering are supposed to be returning the animals Tuesday.

Even if the animals are returned, Hoffman said getting out of the shelter for just a short period of time makes a world of a difference in their behavior.

“Personally, I’ve been fostering for years and I just see the difference in such a small area of time for an animal. I mean, we, the shelter, have seen it, where an animal goes out and the before picture in even a week, a week in a home, the animal comes back, it’s just relaxed, it’s starting its decompression,” she said. “And it’s just such a huge difference and we learn so much – we learn how it rides in the car. We don’t know that here.”

Hoffman said they are always looking for people to volunteer and donate to the shelter - especially with colder months approaching. She said in celebration of the holidays coming up, the shelter will have ways for the community to give back.

“We also have our Angel Tree and our donation Wish List coming in for the holidays as well. So, we would love if you have a business, if you’re interested in having a donation box or some angel trees to put up please contact the shelter. We have on our Facebook page is our wish list. And right now we desperately need blankets and toys. It’s getting cold outside. A lot of our dogs are doubled up. So we really do need a lot of those blankets and toys donated to the shelter,” she said.

Click here for the donation wish list posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Hoffman said they are also always looking for people to foster. If you decide to foster, the shelter will provide everything you need - toys, medicines, crates, food, bedding and a 24/7 emergency foster line. She said they have dogs and cats of all different ages and sizes, so they can find a match for anyone. She encourages people to come in and discuss what they are looking for so they can find the right fit for you. She also encourages people who have pets already to bring them in for a meet and greet before fostering.

Click here for the full list of their animals available for fostering and adoption.

The Berkeley Animal Center is always looking for people to volunteer and donate as well as participate in their “doggie day out” program where you can take a dog just for the day.

