Gas prices more than 20 cents lower than one year ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina fell only slightly during the holiday travel weekend, but just enough to dip 20 cents below the same time in 2022.

GasBuddy reported a drop of just 0.7 cents per gallon, taking the average price per gallon to $2.88. That’s 16.2 cents lower than one month ago and 20.6 cents lower than one year ago.

The service found the cheapest gas in the Palmetto State at $2.55 per gallon and the most expensive at $3.89, a $1.34-per-gallon difference.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your area.

As of Monday morning, GasBuddy reported the cheapest gas in the Tri-County area as $2.67 at two Costco locations in Charleston and Mount Pleasant and at at Sam’s Club in North Charleston.

The national average price for gasoline was 5.8 cents lower than one week ago, standing at $3.21. That’s down 26 cents from one month ago and 30.3 cents from one year ago.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said it marked the 10th straight week of declines for the average price of gas.

“The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones,” he said. “In addition, gasoline demand continues to be dragged lower as Americans stay inside more often, helping to put continued downward pressure on gasoline prices.”

He said GasBuddy is carefully monitoring OPEC’s delayed meeting, set to occur this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.23 per gallon.

