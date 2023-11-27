SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Haley to host town hall event in Beaufort County

Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make a campaign stop in Bluffton on Monday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make a campaign stop in Bluffton on Monday.

Haley, who also served as ambassador to the United Nations, is set to host a town hall event at 2 p.m. at the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Bluffton Campus. The event is being held at the recreation center, located at 31 East Campus Drive.

Doors open for the event at noon.

The most recent Winthrop University poll, taken in November, shows Trump holding the majority of South Carolina support at 52 percent, with Haley at 17 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in third place at 12 percent.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in N. Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-26 eastbound has caused a...
I-26 eastbound traffic back to normal after vehicle crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives before an NCAA...
Former Pres. Trump attends Palmetto Bowl ahead of 2024 statewide primaries

Latest News

Cenk Uygur attends the 19th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 18,...
Would-be presidential candidate to speak at College of Charleston
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina fell only slightly during the holiday...
Gas prices more than 20 cents lower than one year ago
A man who applied unsuccessfully to run in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary...
VIDEO: Would-be presidential candidate to speak at College of Charleston
Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make a campaign stop in...
VIDEO: Haley to host town hall event in Beaufort County