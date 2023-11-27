SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

King scores 21 as North Carolina Central defeats Coastal Carolina 70-58

Junior guard Jon Sanders came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Coastal Carolina, but it...
Junior guard Jon Sanders came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Coastal Carolina, but it wasn’t enough as North Carolina Central weathered a second half rally by the Chants and earned a 70-58 win in a non-conference game Sunday afternoon at the HTC Center.(CCU Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 70-58 victory against Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

King added nine rebounds for the Eagles (4-4). Ja’Darius Harris scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Fred Cleveland Jr. was 6 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Chanticleers (1-4) were led in scoring by Jon Sanders, who finished with 14 points. Coastal Carolina also got 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Jacob Meyer. In addition, John Ojiako had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family confirms identity of 6-year-old killed following Orangeburg County hunting accident
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is addressing allegations of underage drinking at a...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in underage drinking bust at Pawleys Island restaurant
Former Georgia and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett holds a trophy as he is...
How to Watch the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump arrives before an NCAA...
Trump draws cheers in Nikki Haley’s backyard at Clemson-South Carolina game

Latest News

The College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Kent State 84-78 on Sunday evening for...
Five Cougars score in double-figures in win over Kent State
The former president and current front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination Donald Trump...
VIDEO: Former Pres. Trump attends Palmetto Bowl ahead of 2024 statewide primaries
Missouri State collected a career-high 28 points with 7 assists from Matthew Lee to help...
Bears def. Bulldogs, extend win streak to five
Clemson defensive back Khalil Barnes scored his team’s lone touchdown and kicker Jonathan Weitz...
Barnes’ TD, Weitz three field goals lift Clemson to 16-7 victory over rival South Carolina