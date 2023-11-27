Mount Pleasant investigating shooting that left 1 dead

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say they believe a deadly shooting Saturday is an isolated incident.

Police responded at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday to the area of Brently Road where they found one shooting victim lying in the yard next to a home, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until the victim could be taken to an area hospital. He died from injuries at the hospital a short time later, Croy said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Mount Pleasant Police at 843-884-4176 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

